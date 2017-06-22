Man steals electronics from 2 Richmond businesses

Richmond Police need your help identifying a man who entered two separate businesses and stole electronics from the building.

Police say sometime between 8:44 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect entered a business in the 1500 block of East Cary Street and stole electronics from an employee's desk while the employee was away. Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the building at the time of the theft.

The same suspect was spotted on surveillance video at a business on South 14th Street. Police say he forced entry into the facility sometime between June 2 and June 5, then took several electronics.

Police say the suspect is described as "a black male in his early-to-mid 40s with a clean shaven face and a stocky build. He is approximately 6’0” tall, 230-260 pounds."

The suspect was wearing "a black shirt, tan cargo shorts, a black baseball cap and multicolored shoes," during the theft on Wednesday.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12