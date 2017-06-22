Police ID bicyclist killed in Mechanicsville Turnpike crash

Police have identified the bicyclist who died after being hit near a McDonald's on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Interstate 64.

The victim is 52-year-old Ray J. Freeman of Richmond.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike at the intersection of Bloom Lane. The driver remained on the scene.

Police say, "Speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash, and no charges are anticipated."

Anyone with information about the crash should call Henrico Police at 501-5000.

