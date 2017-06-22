1 woman dead in South Richmond shooting

One woman is dead in a shooting that happened in Richmond's Southside, and police say this is a domestic-related incident.

Officers received a call around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive, near East Belt Boulevard and Hopkins Road. When officers arrived, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died as a result of her injuries.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

