Richmond-area teen reflects on TEDxRVA experience

TEDxRVA takes center stage at the Carpenter Theatre on Friday.

The popular event features a variety of speakers from all over the country, inspiring members of the audience and helping them change the way they see the world.

However, for one Richmond-area teenager, his experience at TEDxRVA changed his own life.

Brandon Farbstein was one of the featured speakers of TEDxRVA two years ago.

He spoke about his rare form of dwarfism and the bullying that came with it. He also urged listeners to use technology for good.

Well, since that amazing talk, the 17-year-old has spoken to well over a million people worldwide, and his overall message is one of encouragement.

"I went from being an 11-year-old kid saying that I wish I had cancer and died, so the lowest of the low, moments away from wanting to kill myself, to where I am now. And it didn't take someone stepping in front of me and being that low, getting everything out of the way," said Farbstein. "I still had to experience that. But I learned how to use what I have, to not only change my own life but to change the world. So, my message is that of action, of empowerment, and innovation, that no matter what you are or what you are not, you have the power, and you have unlimited power."

Brandon was recently the inspiration behind a new anti-bullying bill signed into law by Governor McAuliffe.

He says he plans to be in the audience for this year's TEDxRVA.

The event is sold out.

