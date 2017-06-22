Richmond-area teen reflects on TEDxRVA experience

One woman is dead in a shooting that happened in Richmond's Southside.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday the formation of the Monument Avenue Commission to "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard."
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Richmond Police need your help identifying a man who entered two separate businesses and stole electronics from the building.
NBC12 has earned the prestigious, national Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.
