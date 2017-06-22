Mayor forms commission to 'redefine false narrative' of Monument Avenue statues

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday the formation of the Monument Avenue Commission to "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard."

"It's our time," said Stoney. "It's our responsibility to set the historical record straight on Monument Avenue's confederate statuary."

Stoney says the commission will be tasked with getting public input on ideas "how to best tell the real story of our monuments." The commission will also explore the possibility of new monuments to Monument Avenue.

"I think we should consider what Monument Avenue would look like with the a little more diversity," the mayor said, saying that Arthur Ashe "is the only true champion on that street."

While running for mayor last year, Stoney had said the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue required context, such as who built them and why they were built.

"The best way to change hearts is to educate minds," he said.

Christy Coleman, CEO of the American Civil War Museum, and Greg Kimball, director of Education and Outreach for the Library of Virginia, will serve as the Monument Avenue Commission co-chairs.

For more information, visit, monumentavenuecommission.org.

