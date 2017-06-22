NFL player to hold football camp for kids in Colonial Heights

Mike Rhoades is holding his first youth camp as VCU's head coach this week for players grades 2-12. For dates, times, and sign ups of other camp weeks, visit http://coachrhoadescamps.com.More >>
Former NFL tight end and Huguenot product Dedrick Epps, along with local organization ASSIST Student-Athletes, hosted their second annual football camp at Southside Community Center in Richmond on Saturday. More than 75 players ages 8-16 attended.More >>
In their first year of existence, the Capital City Reapers finished the season 11-0 and won their league championship. The Reapers topped the Maryland Eagles, 40-22, on Saturday.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
James Madison head football coach Mike Houston was on hand at the Diamond, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch between double-header games and meeting with fans.More >>
