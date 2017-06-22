NFL player to hold football camp for kids in Colonial Heights

CJ Prosise will return to the area in July. (Source: Facebook/CJ Prosise

NFL player CJ Prosise will hold a football camp for children in July, giving back to his home community once again.

Prosise plays for the Seattle Seahawks, but never forgets his Colonial Heights and Petersburg roots. On July 8, he will host a one-day skills academy for children ages 11-15.

The BeProsise Summer Skills Academy will take place at Colonial Heights High School in the Athletic Stadium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks running back will provide participants with the opportunity to improve not only their football skills, but also techniques to aid teamwork and character development in a fun and exciting setting.

Prosise continues to make an impact on and off the field, and is looking forward to giving back to his hometown during the BeProsise Summer Skills Academy.

Click here to register.

When prompted, enter code: BEPROSISE-GEN

The NFL player's goals for the camp include supporting youth in developing great habits and learning core athletic fundamentals through a fun-filled day, providing a healthy outlet that inspires self-confidence and showing goals are obtainable through hard work.

He also wants to emphasize the importance of achieving success in the classroom.

This isn't the first time the running back has given back to his community. In December, he surprised shoppers by paying off their layaways just before Christmas:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12