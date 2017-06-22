2 people sent to hospital after crash near Falling Creek Elementary School

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a two vehicle crash near Falling Creek Elementary School on Hopkins Road.

Photos from the scene around 8:30 a.m. show that a van hit the school's sign and another vehicle was in a nearby yard.

There is no information on what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12