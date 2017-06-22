2 people sent to hospital after crash near Falling Creek Elementary School

2 people sent to hospital after crash near Falling Creek Element - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a two vehicle crash near Falling Creek Elementary School on Hopkins Road. 

Photos from the scene around 8:30 a.m. show that a van hit the school's sign and another vehicle was in a nearby yard. 

There is no information on what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries. 

