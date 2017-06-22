Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old found safe; suspect arrest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old found safe; suspect arrested

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WWBT) -

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe. 

State Police had issued the alert Thursday morning after they say Kimberly Jane Long from Smyth County was abducted by 26-year-old Joel Long.

Joel Long was taken into custody in the Harrisburg area without incident. 

