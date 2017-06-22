Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old in southwest VA who may be near Roanoke

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Kimberly Jane Long from Smyth County who is in "extreme danger."

Police believe the girl was abducted by 26-year-old Joel Dee Long. They may be in a 1998 maroon Toyota Tacoma with a Virginia license plate of VWA4004 driving along I-81 toward Roanoke.

Kimberly Long is 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top shirt and denim shorts.

Joel Long is 26-year-old and is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and denim jeans.

Call Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 if you have any information.

