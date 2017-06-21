New Petersburg city manager: 'We're going to be stronger together'

Petersburg consultants are describing the city's financial problems as a "state of emergency."

A forensic audit just revealed more of the same -- overbudgeting, not collecting enough taxes, and the need for an additional $20 million to create a rainy day fund.

After reviewing the 20-page audit, consultants say the financial trends are “frightening," claiming Petersburg has had zero cash in the bank since 2003.

Auditors are not mincing words.

"I don't think you all can stand another year like this,” the auditing company told the city.

Initial findings reveal Petersburg needs to come up with some $20 million to get out of debt and create a rainy day fund. That's more than three times the amount city consultants anticipated.

"We have a lot of challenges but of those challenges, we also have some opportunities,” said incoming City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides.

The news comes as Ferrell-Benavides was just introduced to the community Wednesday.

"Courage is what it takes in government, someone who believes in it and someone who will stand by the organization,” she said after she was presented to the public.

Ferrell-Benavides comes from Glen Heights, a suburb of Dallas, where she served as city manager and had to overcome obstacles there.

"When I got there, development had stopped. The budget wasn't balanced. There were things that had to happen. Morale was down. But now today, growth has happened,” she said.

She was met with a standing ovation.

"There will be some quick to judge, but I think we really have a good city manager this time,” said resident Michael Edwards.

"I think she was optimistic. Honestly, we just need change. We don't need the same thing that we've been seeing,” said Jay Baxter, who has ties to Petersburg.

City consultants agree. After reviewing the audit, they're telling the public that "the city will not survive with business as usual - even with better management."

"We’re going to be stronger together in Petersburg. We've got to work together,” Ferrell-Benavides added.

Ferrell-Benavides gets to work on July 10.

