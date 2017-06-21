Police no longer searching for suspects in Chester armed robbery

Police are no longer searching for suspects involved in a Chester armed robbery.

The robbery happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 2700 block of Executive Drive. Police say a group of people was standing in the area. When a vehicle approached them, the suspects came out of the vehicle and robbed the victims at gunpoint.

Police received a description of the suspects' vehicle, and they stopped a vehicle matching the description. A viewer sent in photos showing the vehicle was stopped at the Martin's in Chester.

A spokesperson with Chesterfield police could not confirm if the suspects have been officially arrested. All they could say is that they are no longer looking for suspects.

No charges have been filed yet. Police are still investigating.

