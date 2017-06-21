Fire crews respond to heavy fire at South Richmond home

Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city's Southside.

The call came in around 9:34 p.m. for a home in the 3800 block of Terminal Avenue.

Crews arrived on the scene four minutes later and found heavy fire coming from the front of the home. The fire was marked under control at 10:06 p.m.

Fire officials say everyone was safely out of the home. The Red Cross was not contacted to help the residents. The residents were renting the property, so the property owner is helping them instead.

No one was injured in the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

