'Suspicious device' in Colonial Heights was a geocache

Colonial Heights Fire officials confirmed the "suspicious device" found at the Colonial Heights Library was a geocache, a container in which people try to find using a GPS device.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone from the RVA Rocks Facebook group discovered it. Crews used a robot to move the device out into the parking lot.

The Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team spent time taking a look at the device. The investigation wrapped up around 10 p.m., and the scene is now clear.

