Suspicious device found at Colonial Heights Library

Colonial Heights Fire officials confirmed a suspicious device was found at the Colonial Heights Library.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone from the RVA Rocks Facebook group discovered it.

The Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team is now taking a look at the device, and the investigation is almost finished.

Crews used a robot to move the device out into the parking lot.

Colonial Heights Library is located at 1000 Yacht Basin Drive, near Conduit Road.

