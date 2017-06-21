Suspicious device found at Colonial Heights Library

Colonial Heights Fire officials confirm a suspicious device was found at the Colonial Heights Library.More >>
Colonial Heights Fire officials confirm a suspicious device was found at the Colonial Heights Library.More >>
Kroger decided not to go forward with the plans for building a grocery store in Colonial Heights, a Kroger representative told council members in a work session Tuesday night.More >>
Kroger decided not to go forward with the plans for building a grocery store in Colonial Heights, a Kroger representative told council members in a work session Tuesday night.More >>
A man was grazed in the leg during a shootout in Petersburg on Tuesday night.More >>
A man was grazed in the leg during a shootout in Petersburg on Tuesday night.More >>
Petersburg unanimously voted for its new city manager on Tuesday.More >>
Petersburg unanimously voted for its new city manager on Tuesday.More >>
The new police chief in Petersburg spoke exclusively to NBC12 Tuesday evening.More >>
The new police chief in Petersburg spoke exclusively to NBC12 Tuesday evening.More >>