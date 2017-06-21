2 people taken to hospital after crash in Chesterfield; one person charged in crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Chesterfield, and one person was charged in the crash.

It happened near Huguenot and Robious roads around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say one car failed to yield to another car that was trying to make a turn. One car flipped over as a result.

The two people taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was charged with failure to yield.

