VA State Police trooper transported to hospital after crash in Richmond

A Virginia State Police trooper was transported to the hospital after a crash in Richmond.

Richmond police initiated a short pursuit on Hull Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday before crashing with the suspects on Clarkson Road. State police assisted, and the suspect's vehicle crashed into two state police vehicles. The trooper's airbag was deployed during the crash.

Officials say the situation started as a part of the Fugitive and Firearms Task Force, and a Richmond police officer was the passenger in the state police cruiser. They happened to notice a car that stopped on Terminal Avenue. The officer and trooper approached the car, which took off.

Police say the two men in the car have felony warrants and told police they "didn't want to go back to jail." Both men are now in custody.

The Virginia State Police trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Richmond police officer riding with the trooper was checked for minor injuries.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

