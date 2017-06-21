Kroger decides not to go forward with building store in Colonial Heights

Kroger decided not to go forward with the plans for building a grocery store in Colonial Heights, a Kroger representative told council members in a work session Tuesday night.

The decision is also affecting plans for other cities where Kroger was supposed to open up across the country, according to the manager for Colonial Heights.

Six stores in the region were impacted by this decision. The expansion was to create 200 jobs, a city official said.

“We were caught off guard by that. Very disappointed because the community was so excited,” said T. Gregory Kochuba, Mayor of Colonial Heights.

Both the City of Colonial Heights and Kroger invested money in the project. The city invested $750,000, but now the money will benefit whoever moves into the site that was going to be occupied by Kroger.

Now the next step for the building site is that the city can either buy back the property for less than what the city sold it to Kroger or Kroger can market the project, but the city must weigh in on who will be moved to that site.

The city has yet to make the decision on whether or not to buy back the property, according to a Colonial Heights official.

The mayor says he wants a company that will be a long lasting one that the company will embrace.

The building that is currently on the site must be torn down within four to five weeks, according to the city's contract with Kroger.

