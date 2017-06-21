Man grazed in leg during shootout in Petersburg

A man was grazed in the leg during a shootout in Petersburg on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near a church on Grigg Street. According to officers, one car pulled up to another and started shooting.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation and lied about the location of the shooting.

There is currently no suspect information.

