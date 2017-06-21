Trial date set for Waverly Mayor Mason election fraud case

A one-day jury trial has been set for the election fraud case involving Waverly Mayor Walter Mason.

Mason faces 12 felony counts of election fraud. The case will go to a Sussex jury on August 18.

According to court documents obtained by The Sussex-Surry Dispatch, Mason is accused of "unlawfully and feloniously, willfully [made] a false statement or entry on an absentee ballot application" on four different occasions.

The prosecutor claims, of the over 60 absentee votes cast in the 2016 print election, most “were in the same handwriting," and that “On the applications themselves, there were portions of the applications that the voter disagreed with that were filed out by Mason and were not true, according to the voter.”

Joe Morrissey will be representing Mason in the trial. Morrissey told the court that Mason used “smart politics” by getting people to vote via absentee ballots.

