Catalytic converters stolen from several cars in Henrico

Warnings are going out to people living in apartment complexes along Glenside Drive and off of Staples Mill Road after catalytic converters were stolen from several cars. Henrico Police sent out this statement:

We have had eight incidents in June. Several occurred in apartment complexes along Glenside Drive (5300 block of Glenside Drive, 7000 block of Coachman Lane, and the 7100 block of Fernwood Street). Most of the thefts are occurring during the hours of darkness. People should be aware of a metallic sawing or cutting noise. If they hear this type of noise or observe someone suspiciously moving around cars at night, they should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

