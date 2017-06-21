Quinnipiac releases first Va governor's race poll

Quinnipiac has released it's first poll in the Virginia governor's race, with Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam up eight points.

The Quinnipiac University poll shows Northam ahead of Republican Ed Gillespie 47 to 39 percent.

“Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam begins the general election as the favorite to become the Old Dominion's next governor. But not an overwhelming one,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “The Democrat’s margin over Republican Ed Gillespie is a product of national and Virginia factors.”

The poll shows 48 percent of Virginia voters want to see Democrats in control of the State Legislature – with 41 percent against.

“Northam is certainly benefiting from the unpopularity of President Donald Trump. He also is getting a bump from his ties to fellow Democrat, Gov. Terry McAuliffe,” Brown added.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe currently has a 47 to 37 percent job approval rating.

The top issues for Virginia voters are the economy and health care, followed by education, taxes and immigration.

