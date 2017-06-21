Report: Hopewell woman dies in boating accident on James River

A Hopewell woman has died after a boating accident on the James River, according to NBC29.

It happened in Buckingham County. Officials tell NBC29 that 58-year-old Deborah Stacil was in a canoe with another woman when it got stuck on a log, filled with water and overturned, trapping Stacil underneath.

Rescue crews pulled Stacil out and gave her CPR. She was transported to the hospital by helicopter where she was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12