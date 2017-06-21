Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit near - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit near McDonald's in Henrico

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico Police Department says a bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit near a McDonald's on Mechanicsville Turnpike near I-64. 

Police say the incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver remained on the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation.

