Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit near McDonald's in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department says a bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit near a McDonald's on Mechanicsville Turnpike near I-64.More >>
A mother living in Essex Village, Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex that has been scrutinized for its horrible living conditions, called 12 On Your Side and said her air conditioner broke down weeks ago.More >>
A Henrico man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for distribution of heroin.More >>
A missing Henrico man has been found dead in a wooded area in the eastern part of the county.More >>
Friends and family have not seen 25-year-old Taj Bullock in nine days.More >>
