Bicyclist dies after being hit near McDonald's in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department confirmed a bicyclist died after being hit near a McDonald's on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Interstate 64.More >>
Warnings are going out to people living in apartment complexes along Glenside Drive and off of Staples Mill Road after catalytic converters were stolen from several cars.More >>
A mother living in Essex Village, Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex that has been scrutinized for its horrible living conditions, called 12 On Your Side and said her air conditioner broke down weeks ago.More >>
A Henrico man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for distribution of heroin.More >>
A missing Henrico man has been found dead in a wooded area in the eastern part of the county.More >>
