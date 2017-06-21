Bicyclist dies after being hit near McDonald's in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department confirmed a bicyclist died after being hit near a McDonald's on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Interstate 64.

Police say the incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike at the intersection of Bloom Lane. The driver remained on the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he died due to his life-threatening injuries. Police have not confirmed his identity, so, therefore, his family has yet to be notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have more information regarding the crash is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

