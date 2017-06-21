Armed man robs store on Midlothian Turnpike

NBC12 has earned the prestigious, national Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.More >>
NBC12 has earned the prestigious, national Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.More >>
Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store on Midlothian Turnpike earlier this month. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 8 in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store on Midlothian Turnpike earlier this month. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 8 in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Attorneys for a Virginia inmate convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006 are asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare his life.More >>
Attorneys for a Virginia inmate convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006 are asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare his life.More >>
A company official says all associates at the store have been offered positions in nearby locations.More >>
A company official says all associates at the store have been offered positions in nearby locations.More >>