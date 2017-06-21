Armed man robs store on Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store on Midlothian Turnpike earlier this month.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 8 in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Police say the suspect approached the counter with several items, but when the clerk came to assist, the suspect bent down, covered his face with a mask, then pulled out a gun and robbed the store. He was able to grab cash from the register before he took off heading west carrying a black plastic bag.

The suspect is described as "a black male who is approximately 6’0” tall and 260 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a black hat – which he also used as a mask, a blue and white flannel shirt, and blue jeans with several holes."

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12