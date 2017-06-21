RVA Parenting: Summer reading program tips with Macaroni Kid

Our RVA Parenting contributor, Macaroni Kid, sent over a few great ideas for summer reading programs.
From county reading programs, to Pottery Barn, Barnes and Noble and Chuck E Cheese there is a lot going on.
Click here to find out what you need to know to participate, and find the right fit for your family.
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.