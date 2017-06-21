Man suffering from dementia missing in Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a missing person suffering from dementia.

The sheriff's office says 58-year-old Audie Mason walked away from a group home in the 15000 block of Keelers Mill Road in the DeWitt area of Dinwiddie , where he was last seen Monday night walking away into the woods.

Watch 12News Today through 7 a.m. for additional updates

Mason is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses and a green baseball cap with a crown emblem on the side.

Mason is in need of his medication, which he left behind at the group home.

Anyone with information about Mason is asked to call the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12