Man suffering from dementia found in Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office says a missing person suffering from dementia has been found.

The sheriff's office says 58-year-old Audie Mason was found around 7 p.m. walking along an abandoned railroad bed north of the Dinwiddie Courthouse. Deputies say he seemed healthy, but he was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center "to be medically cleared as a precautionary issue."

He walked away from a group home in the 15000 block of Keelers Mill Road in the DeWitt area of Dinwiddie, where he was last seen Monday night walking away into the woods.

Mason is was need of his medication, which he left behind at the group home.

