New police chief: 'Petersburg is on the rise'

The new police chief in Petersburg spoke exclusively to NBC12 Tuesday evening. Last week, sources revealed Captain Kenneth Miller from Virginia Beach was being hired in Petersburg. On Tuesday, city leaders made the formal announcement.

The new police chief opened up about his vision and the challenges he knows he's walking into.

“A lot of those officers quit and left for other departments due to pay cuts. Coming into those challenges, what’s your mindset?” NBC 12 asked.

“I celebrate the officers who stayed. I can’t talk about the officers who left. I don't know them. But I have met the officers who have stayed. I focus on those officers and this great city because the officers care,” Miller responded.

The new police chief was met with a round of applause when he was officially introduced to the community Tuesday evening.

He didn't steal the spotlight for long but immediately asked the crowd to cheer on the entire Petersburg Police Department, a force that's endured a whirlwind of public challenges.

"I think they need to be applauded,” Miller told the crowd which responded with a standing ovation.

Chief Miller comes from the Virginia Beach Police Department where he served as captain.

Miller says he's up to the challenge and will start by encouraging officers to get to know who they're serving.

"Community policing on steroids, if you will. Really getting out and engaging people. Getting out and just saying, ‘Hi, how are you?’ doing doesn't work anymore. It's working with people and solving problems together. You can't arrest your way out of situations,” he said.

Miller replaces former Chief John Dixon, who was abruptly fired last year, although the city never said why.

"Petersburg is on the rise, and I'm here to help with that rise,” Miller said.

The chief's introduction comes one day before newly hired City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides is expected to be publicly introduced.

Ferrell-Benavides begins her role July 10. Miller also gets to work next month.

