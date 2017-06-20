NBC12 earns prestigious, national Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

NBC12 just earned the prestigious, national Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

This honor recognizes NBC12 as one of the best news operations in the nation.

In April, we were also honored with three regional Murrow Awards: Overall Excellence, Best Newscast, and Investigative Reporting.

We are so proud of our team, but even more importantly, we are proud to serve all of you.

Our mission to being "On Your Side" is unmatched by any other news outlet, and you can trust we will continue honoring that commitment to you.

