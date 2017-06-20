Yummy Chicken Fries, Yummy Alpha Buddies removed from Martin's shelves following recall

Martin's announced they have removed Yummy Chicken Fries and Yummy Alpha Buddies from their shelves following a recall by Maxi Canada because the product may contain milk, which is not listed on the ingredient label.

The products are safe to consume if you do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Yummy Chicken Fries, 26 oz., UPC 6456322316, with Best By dates of 1/3/19, 1/19/19, 2/16/19, 3/16/19, 4/12/19 & 4/27/19

Yummy Alpha Buddies, 25.2 oz., UPC 6456322790, with Best By dates of 3/2/19, 3/16/19, 4/26/19, 2/2/19

There are no reports of illnesses to date.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," Martin's said in a press release.

"Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives, flushed skin or rash, tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth, face, tongue, or lip swelling, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, dizziness and/or lightheadedness, swelling of the throat and vocal cords, difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness," according to Martin's.

If you have purchased these products, you are asked to throw away any unused portions and bring your receipt to Martin's for a full refund.

Call Maxi Canada at 1- 800 363-3621 ext. 236 or Martin's Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12