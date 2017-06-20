Hanover teen honors youth football coach

Thirteen-year-old Hunter Robbins is a tackle and linebacker with the Darbytown Gators. The team is part of the Excel To Excellence League.

He says his coach, Rick Price, is an inspiration and role model who is changing the lives of kids on the team.

Coach Rick does more than teaching skills on the football field. He’s helping them become winners in life. The coach stresses the importance of commitment, discipline, teamwork, and accountability. Prayer is a part of every practice and game.

He invests lots of time and his own resources providing transportation, equipment, food, and guidance to young players.

Hunter calls his coach a “great dude,” who deserves Acts Of Kindness recognition.

