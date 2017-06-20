Petersburg City Council votes for new city manager

Petersburg City Council unanimously voted for its new city manager on Tuesday.

Aretha Ferrell-Benavides will start on July 10. She most recently worked as City Manager of Glen Heights, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

A press conference to formally introduce Ferrell-Benavides will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Petersburg City Hall.

Also during Tuesday night's meeting, two positions were eliminated from the Petersburg Treasurer's Office. The treasurer says the department cannot serve city effectively as a result. The treasurer asked the council to restore the positions, but the council remained silent.

