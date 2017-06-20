Henrico man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of heroin

A Henrico man was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for distribution of heroin.

Arlando Harris, 35, pleaded guilty on Dec. 29, 2016.

Henrico officers conducted a search warrant at Harris' mother's house on March 16, 2016, and "found two large bags of suspected heroin, two large bags of suspected cocaine, digital scales, baking soda, cell phones, a handgun, ammunition, and approximately $73,000 in cash."

After searching Harris' home, officers found "another handgun, ammunition, digital scales, numerous baggies with the corners missing, and $460 in cash," according to a press release issued by The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In an interview with Henrico police, Harris said he sold drugs to support himself. Officers found him in possession of 152 grams of heroin, or more than 1,500 individual doses.

He was released on bond pending trial for drug distribution, but he was again arrested by Henrico police for selling cocaine.

