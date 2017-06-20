Charlottesville leaders plan events to offset KKK rally

Charlottesville leaders laid out a plan in hopes of preventing violence during a planned Ku Klux Klan rally next month.

City leaders are urging opponents to stay away from Justice Park on July 8, WVIR reports.

“I hope that July 8 will be remembered as a day of unity, not a day of hate and fear. Fear will not define this community,” Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas told WVIR.

Instead, they hope opponents will attend a number of family-friendly events that are being planned in the city.

"Four different events are currently in the works to celebrate the Charlottesville community," WVIR reports.

Members of a North Carolina Klan group filed permits to hold a rally at Justice Park to protest the potential removal of Robert E. Lee statue.

The group originally filed paperwork to hold its rally at Charlottesville Circuit Court on July 8, but it has been moved to Justice Park due to space.

