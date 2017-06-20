Essex Village mom calls 12 On Your Side after living weeks without A/C

A mother living in Essex Village, Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex that has been scrutinized for its horrible living conditions, called 12 On Your Side and said her air conditioner broke down weeks ago. Not only no one has come to fix it, but it is affecting her family's health.

Single mom Laquiechia Cook knows popsicles will keep her children and their cousins cool, but it has been difficult since her air conditioner stopped working properly. She says when it was very hot last week, the inside of her apartment was 82 degrees.

Cook says it needs to be cold because her five-year-old son Jarion has a number of health issues.

"He was born with CMV hepatitis," she said. "He has cirrhosis [of the liver]. He has to get a multi-organ transplant." Cook says he also takes multiple medications.

"He'll sweat. End up throwing up or passing out and I have to rush over to the hospital," said Cook, describing what would happen to her son if it gets too hot.

Air comes into the living rooms, but nothing comes into the bedrooms, so NBC12 sent an email to PK Management's representative, Joyce Walker. The last reply from Walker was three weeks ago, and no other replies have been sent to any other inquiries.

NBC12 called AmeriCool to come out to see if they could help her out. However, as the crew interviewed Cook, they noticed managers standing outside.

"I've been calling for three weeks to come fix the air," Cook told the property manager.

The manager says she had not seen the work order and told Cook there is a serious backlog of complaints, so the manager called the head of the maintenance department. At first, Cook was really happy and said NBC12 helped make it happen.

But when management saw that Americool was also taking a look at the air conditioning, maintenance was told to leave.

"She's leaving!" exclaimed Cook. "Oh hell no! I want my air fixed. That lady just pulled off!"

Chip Wells with AmeriCool can't touch the equipment but says part of it may need to be cleaned out. When NBC12 asked how long does a job like that take he said, "Two and half hours at the most. To clean and check the Freon and to make sure the Freon is ok after you get it clean."

In the meantime, AmeriCool donated two portable units for the family to borrow. At least for now, Cook and her children can stay cool.

