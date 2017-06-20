Essex Village mom calls 12 On Your Side after living weeks without A/C

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Police say Shawn Morris forced his way into a home and trapped two girls in a bathroom.More >>
Police say Shawn Morris forced his way into a home and trapped two girls in a bathroom.More >>
A mother living in Essex Village, Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex that has been scrutinized for its horrible living conditions, called 12 On Your Side and said her air conditioner broke down weeks ago.More >>
A mother living in Essex Village, Henrico's largest subsidized housing complex that has been scrutinized for its horrible living conditions, called 12 On Your Side and said her air conditioner broke down weeks ago.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued Tuesday has been cancelled.More >>
The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued Tuesday has been cancelled.More >>