Police: Man forces his way inside Chesterfield home, sexually assaults a young girl

A man is accused of forcing his way into a Chesterfield home, before forcing himself on a young girl.

Police arrested Shawn Morris and charged him with abduction, assault & battery, burglary, felonious assault, object sexual penetration, obstructing justice, and strangulation of another. Arrest warrants show the 45-year-old is from Cumberland.

It was reported to police that on June 14, Morris allegedly forced entry to a residence belonging to people who are known to him. Once inside the Chesterfield home, he briefly held two females in a bathroom, according to police.

One of the girls was able to escape, but police say Morris sexually assaulted the other girl.

Court documents show Morris abducted the young girl, cutting off her air supply by "applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury." Another arrest warrant claims Morris did "maliciously stab, cut, or wound, a minor child with the intent to main, disfigure, disable, or kill."

Police believe he then used an object to sexually assault the girl.

When police got on scene, they said Morris was uncooperative as police attempted to take him into custody.

Sources say this isn’t the first time Morris allegedly attacked a minor. Court documents show another incident occurred sometime between April 20 and May 10. Morris is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl at the same location as the June 14 alleged attack. That incident was reported on June 13.

Police believe both victims knew their alleged attacker.

Morris was denied bond and will stay behind bars. His trial is set for July 25.

