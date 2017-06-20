2 pumps in Petersburg's wastewater plant blow up - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 pumps in Petersburg's wastewater plant blow up

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Two pumps in Petersburg's wastewater plant blew up Monday night, city officials said.

The first explosion happened around 10 p.m., and the second one happened about 30 minutes later, creating a mess.

City officials were able to install two temporary pumps during the overnight hours.

