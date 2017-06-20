Missing man Taj Bullock found dead in wooded area

A missing Henrico man has been found dead in a wooded area in the eastern part of the county.

Taj Rashad Bullock went missing on June 10.

Bullock's father said the 25-year-old was seeking a new direction, turning from drugs and getting back to work.

"I don't understand what's going on,” Bullock’s father said Monday night.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death. Police have not released any other information at this time.

