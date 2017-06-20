Missing man Taj Bullock found dead in wooded area

Friends and family have not seen 25-year-old Taj Bullock in nine days.More >>
A missing Henrico man has been found dead in a wooded area in the eastern part of the county.
Severe weather Friday night caused three nearby creeks to overflow covering the fields and dugouts in thick mud.
The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since Saturday, June 10.
As Martin's stores continue to close in Central Virginia, Publix is planning its entry into the area with the the first store opening in a few weeks.
