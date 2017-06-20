'Grandson' scams elderly woman out of $2,600

Norma Richardson, 86, received a call last week from someone claiming to be her grandson, a college student. The "grandson" said he had been in a car accident in which he was charged with a DUI. He said he needed thousands of dollars in cash to get out of jail.

Norma, wanting to help her grandson, wired more than $2,600 hours later. Unfortunately, she soon realized the entire charade was a scam.

Norma says the con artist had an answer for everything when she conversed with him, even why he had not called her by the nickname used by all her grandchildren, Memaw. The scammer even had a reason why she shouldn't contact her daughter, the mother of her grandson.

NBC12's Richmond reporter Kelly Avellino is investigating the scam that targeted Norma and will have a full report, plus how you can protect your loved ones at 5 and 6 p.m.

