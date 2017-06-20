Police say argument may have led to early morning shooting in Hopewell

The Hopewell Police Department says an early morning shooting may have stemmed from an argument earlier in the evening.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the stomach in the 500 block of South 21st Avenue. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

"While no definitive motive for the shooting has been established, the police are looking into a possible nexus between the shooting and a fight that occurred earlier in the evening," the police department said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.

