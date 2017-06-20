2 dogs die in Chesterfield house fire caused by electrical malfunction

Crews were able to take a third dog to the vet. (Source: Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

Three pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. (Source: Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

Two dogs died in a house fire in Chesterfield on Tuesday while another dog received oxygen and was taken to a vet.

The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. on North Rhodes Lane, which is near Woodpecker Lane. When firefighters arrived, they saw "heavy black smoke coming from all sides of the house."

The homeowner told firefighters that three dogs were still inside. They were able to pull the dogs from the home, but two died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had the blaze under control after about 90 minutes. Investigators determined the cause to be a malfunction in the electrical panel located in the utility room.

This incident is one of two fires in Chesterfield on Tuesday in which pets were inside the home.

