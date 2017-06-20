2 dogs die in Chesterfield house fire

Three pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. (Source: Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

Two dogs died in a house fire in Chesterfield on Tuesday while another dog received oxygen and was taken to a vet.

The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. on North Rhodes Lane, which is near Woodpecker Lane.

There is no information on what caused the blaze. No injuries were reported.

This incident is one of two fires in Chesterfield on Tuesday in which pets were inside the home.

