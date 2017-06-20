Man wearing sweatshirt over face robs store in Hanover

A man with a knife robbed a business in Hanover on Monday, and the sheriff's office is looking for help to identify the suspect.

The robbery happened in the 9000 block of Chamberlayne Road around 8:30 p.m. The suspect entered the convenience store, pulled out a knife and approached the clerk. He then grabbed the money and ran off.

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and tan pants. He also covered his face with a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

