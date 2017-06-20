Chesterfield Fire crews rescue several animals from house fire; 1 cat dies

Crews managed to save several animals from a house fire in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The fire happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of Dorius Drive, not far from Cogbill Road.

Crews were able to rescue a dog, two cats and five pet rats from the house, and they were taken to a local animal hospital.

Two other cats are unaccounted for, but they may have been outside at the time of the fire. A fifth cat died in the fire.

Chesterfield crews also responded to a house fire on North Rhodes Lane on Tuesday. Two dogs died in that fire.

