Food Lion in West Broad Commons to close this summer

The Food Lion at 9035 W. Broad St. in Richmond is scheduled to close later this summer.

A company official says the lease is ending at the West Broad Commons Shopping Center and that all associates at the store have been offered positions in nearby locations.

This closing comes less than two months after Food Lion announced plans to remodel 71 stores in Central Virginia.

"We remain committed to serving our customers in the market," a company spokesperson said.

