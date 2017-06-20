Longtime Richmond priest dies after battling cancer

A longtime priest with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond has died after battling cancer.

Father James Kauffmann was 67 and was remembered by many at the priest at Saint Benedict's in the Museum District from 1999-2014. He was previously at Saint Augustine in Richmond from 1977-1980.

According to the Catholic Virginian website, Kauffmann was ordained to the priesthood in 1976 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.

In addition to his time in Richmond, Kauffmann also spent time at parishes throughout Virginia, including Waynesboro, Ladysmith, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

