Source: SOL irregularities investigated at Petersburg elementary school

Petersburg and the State of Virginia are looking into whether some rules were broken when it comes to standards of learning tests.

Sources tell NBC12 it involves A.P. Hill Elementary School and a teacher accused of cheating on SOL tests.

However, both the school system and the state education department are not saying very much. All they would confirm is that they are investigating some testing irregularities on the SOLs.

Petersburg City Public Schools is working with the Virginia Department of Education to investigate testing irregularities on Standards of Learning tests. The school system immediately took this appropriate action when an accusation of testing irregularities was received. Everyone involved in SOL testing in Petersburg schools received training on testing procedures before the tests were given to students. Anyone found in violation of the testing procedures will be held accountable. School leaders absolutely believe that Petersburg students can succeed when schools provide engaging and relevant learning opportunities.

