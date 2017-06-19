Father of missing man: 'I don't understand what's going on'

Friends and family have not seen 25-year-old Taj Bullock in nine days.

It turns out Taj is a young father who was working to get his life on track.

Taj's father says he is proud of his son because after being released from prison for violating his probation, the 25-year-old was seeking a new direction - turning from drugs and getting back to work.

He says it is not like Taj to not contact his family.

Two weekends have passed and no sight of Taj Bullock. Henrico investigators released a photo Monday asking the public for tips into his disappearance.

On Monday night, we went to the 25-year-old's home in North Chesterfield, where the missing man's father answered the door. He says he's concerned because it's not like Taj to not check in.

"I don't understand what's going on,” Bullock’s father said.

He says a relative purchased a rental car for his son to use but Bullock never gave it back. His dad believes that had to do with circumstances outside of his son's control because it's not like him, he says, to do something like that.

Neighbors in Eastern Henrico say they saw a dark colored SUV being towed away from the area of Barker Avenue, not far from Nine Mile Road on Sunday. That's the area where investigators spent the past couple of days searching by air and with K-9s looking for clues.

On social media, several people were offering well-wishes.

"Hope he has a safe return,” one person posted.

Another said, "That's crazy! He just got out. Hope he's okay."

Bullock has a criminal history in Henrico and Chesterfield, including convictions for grand larceny, marijuana possession, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. His father says Taj was working to get his life back on track. He recently passed a drug screening for a new job. He says that's what makes his son's sudden disappearance so surreal, especially since he was nowhere to be seen on Father's Day to spend time with his four-year-old daughter.

Taj’s father says the relative who rented a car for Bullock is cooperating with the investigation.

"I'm hoping we find him ok,” he said.

If you have any information on Taj Bullock's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

