7 displaced after lightning strike damages utilities of Chesterfield home

Seven people will be displaced after a lightning strike damaged the utilities in a Chesterfield home.

Chesterfield Fire says a small structure fire in the shed broke out due to a lightning strike and downed power lines. This happened at a home in the 3000 block of Dulwich Drive around 5:52 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene six minutes later and found out there was a small amount of damage to the shed, but a lightning strike caused damage to the utilities in the main part of the house.

The incident was marked under control around 6:20 p.m., but crews did not clear the scene until 7:34 p.m. because Dominion had to secure the power lines before crews could check to see if the fire spread elsewhere.

The fire did not spread to the main part of the home.

