7 displaced after lightning strike damages utilities of Chesterfield home

Seven people will be displaced after a lightning strike damaged the utilities in a Chesterfield home.More >>
Fire and smoke damaged a couple of Chesterfield businesses on Sunday night at Chippenham Square Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
A fire broke out at Sibley's BBQ on Winfree Street early Friday, causing nearby Route 10 to be closed as firefighters battled the blaze.More >>
Chesterfield police are seeking several charges against a man involved in a domestic situation.More >>
A Chesterfield man was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning on federal fraud charges.More >>
